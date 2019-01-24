Snow develops for the morning rush hour: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Pinpoint Weather team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day specifically for the morning rush hour on Thursday.

Snow develops in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins for the AM rush with light accumulations of 0-3 inches. The snow tapers-off by lunch making for a drier afternoon.

Our highs will be in the 20s and low 30s.

Mountain snow continues on Thursday with gusty wind. Another 1-4 inches today and another 1-4 inches on Friday. Highs will be in the single digits and teens.

Sunshine comes out on Friday across the Front Range with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday across the Front Range, highs 45-50.

The next chance of snow is on Monday with light accumulations and gusty wind and highs in the 20s.

