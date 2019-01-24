× Smoky Hill High School coach fired, charged after off-campus incident involving student, gun

AURORA, Colo. — A former wrestling coach at Aurora’s Smoky Hill High School has been charged with failure to report child abuse in connection to an alleged off-campus incident involving a student and gun. A spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Tommy Ray Loyd was charged with the misdemeanor and will be arraigned on March 6.

In an email to families, Smoky Hill principal Chuck Puga addressed Loyd’s charge and his termination.

“The charge is related to his handling of an alleged incident off campus in November involving a student in possession of a gun. No person was harmed in the November incident. Mr. Loyd has been separated from the district,” the email reads.

Additionally, Puga said that the three other Smoky Hill employees who were previously placed on administrative leave during the investigation have been cleared of any wrongdoing. Puga said those employees will return to work “with our full confidence and support.”

Puga ended the letter saying students’ safety was his highest priority, but he did not elaborate on the specifics of the incident or Loyd’s alleged involvement.