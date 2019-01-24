Photos: You can own a piece of White Fence Farm history

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After serving as a Denver-area dining institution for near half a century, White Fence Farm closed its doors in December and now you can own a piece from the iconic Colorado restaurant.

From a chicken mobile to hundreds of dishes and tables, nearly 10,000 items are up for auction beginning on Thursday. The auction includes everything that you have ever seen at White Fence Farm over the last 45 years.

White Fence Farm opened in the summer of 1973 at 6263 W. Jewell Ave. in Lakewood.

Families regularly flocked to the farm that included the Americana Barn with Granny’s and a farmhouse stage, Country Cottage, OK Corral, Carriage House, Waterside Walk, Hospitality House, Gazebo, Silo, Pig Chute, Colorado Christmas year-round, Carriage Rides and more.

The auction starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday and runs until 4 p.m. Bidding will open again on Friday until noon.

You can access the online auction here. Check out some of the items in our photo gallery.