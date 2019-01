ARVADA, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting in Arvada Thursday evening.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the shooting happened near West 63rd Place and Quail Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

“Active leads on the suspect are being investigated,” police said via Twitter.

APD said there is no further threat to the community.