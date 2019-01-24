Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow moves in for Thursday morning commute

Fancy Toast with Gourmet Chef

Posted 10:26 am, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, January 24, 2019

Chef Marco from Marco's Coal-Fired  joined us in the kitchen today to bring toast to a whole new level. Using Oroweat, he showed us how to create fancy toast made with ingredients like Kale and Soft-Boiled Eggs, S'Mores, and Blueberry & Granola.

AlertMe