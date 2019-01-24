DPS apologizes after threat to report striking teachers on visas to immigrant officials

DENVER — Denver Public Schools apologized after teachers received a notice that educators on H-1B and J-1 visas would be reported to immigration officials if they went on strike.

On Thursday, DPS described the message as an incorrect communication sent by a DPS employee.

“Our deepest apologies for any anxiety that was caused by this error,” a statement from the school district said.

The district said that according to legal guidance it has received, DPS must inform the U.S. Department of Labor if a strike begins due to requirements of the Labor Condition Applications that are part of the H-1B process. However, DPS said is does not inform the government of the names of individuals participating in a strike.

“DPS will not be collecting information or reporting information to immigration (USCIS) or the U.S. Department of State about any individuals decision to strike or not strike. We will work to correct this misunderstanding immediately. Again, we are deeply apologetic for this misunderstanding,” the statement said.

The DPS statement went on to say that its diversity is a “community treasure” and equity is at the core of its mission.

“Our leadership has been unequivocal in their commitment to protecting the legal rights of all community members, including teachers, regardless of immigration status, national origin, religion or race. The district will do everything in our lawful power to protect our students’ and teachers’ confidential information and ensure that our students’ learning environments are not disrupted by immigration enforcement actions,” the district’s statement reads.