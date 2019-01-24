Dog finally gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter

DAYTON, Ohio — A dog in Ohio has finally found her forever home after spending 525 days in an animal shelter.

“BEST NEWS OF THE DAY!” the Humane Society of Great Dayton wrote on Facebook last Wednesday. “Every day for 525 days she has patiently waited for that perfect person to walk through the doors and pick her, and today was her day!”

Cassie first came to the shelter on Aug. 9, 2017 and had been adopted a few times but was always returned.

“She is an extremely sweet and loving girl and has been a rockstar in our START training program,” the shelter said in its post.

Her skills even earned her a spot in a local TV ad for a car dealership. As a matter of fact, after seeing Cassie in the commercial, her current owner jumped at the chance to adopt her.

“Our staff may have shed a few tears saying goodbye and there may have been a few squeals of excitement, but we are so very happy for Cassie and her new family!” the shelter said.