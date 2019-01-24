City Council approves new panels to replace shattered stair rail at Denver courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver City Council approved a $1.7 million contract Monday to replace all the glass panels in the stairwell at Denver’s Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse.

It’s been two and a half years since two panels of the free-standing glass railing came crashing down at the courthouse. The two separate sections are on the 3rd and 5th floors of the lobby stairs off the courthouse’s main entrance.

The project consists of replacing all the existing tempered glass units with new units. No one was hurt in the accident in September 2016, but the main entrance was temporarily closed. Investigators were unable to determine what caused the glass to shatter.

The city brought in third-party inspectors who did determine the glass was up to building code. But then, Denver Public Works decided that all the panels needed to be replaced since building code had changed since the courthouse was built.

Crews are slated to start work next month replacing the panels.

Construction on the courthouse off Colfax Avenue was completed in 2010 and cost $136 million to build.