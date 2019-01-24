Army of plow trucks tackle snow amid metro Denver’s morning rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Snow hit the Denver metro hard and fast Thursday morning just ahead of the commute. The storm prompted Lakewood to dispatch its entire fleet of more than 30 plows -- prioritizing the busiest streets.

“On a typical shift, we’ll get 150 to 180 miles,” said Lakewood plow driver Brian Harfst.

The city of Denver started plowing at 7 a.m. and Aurora had plows out at 5 a.m.

Staying at least 50 feet behind plows is what is recommended. Drivers are encouraged to be mindful to avoid the rock, sand and salt that is pushed out from plows.