A weekend break from the snow

Our morning snow storm is racing out of the state. There will be a few lingering snow showers in the Colorado mountains with little additional accumulation. We are expecting a cold night with teens across metro Denver under clearing skies.

We get a break from the snow and cold just in time for the weekend. Your Friday & Saturday will be in the milder mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. There will be melting of our recent snow that could make for wet roads in spots. On Sunday we will quickly warm into the mid 50s as skies go from sunny to mostly cloudy by late in the evening.

We are tracking our next shot of cold, wind & snow for your Monday. Right now the snow looks to arrive from the north during the morning hours. It looks to snow through the day with it tapering off in the evening from north to south. We are watching closely for accumulation totals and the impact the snow, wind & cold could have on your Monday morning and evening drive. Snow totals appear to be around an inch or two. But, that could certainly change. Stay tuned.

