A home show that delivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now is the perfect time to freshen up the look of your home and if you need good ideas, you are in luck. The Northern Colorado Home and Outdoor Expo is happening this weekend at the Ranch at the Budweiser Event Center. Hundreds of vendors will be doing live demos and showing home owners what is possible. Watch the segment to see what Promethean Stone Company will be featuring at the show. The show runs this Friday through Sunday. Admission and parking are free. For more information go to NorthColoradoHomeShow.com