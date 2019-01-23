× Snow moves into Denver overnight through the Thursday morning rush

Snow hits the Central and Northern Mountains midday today continuing through Thursday. Snow ends by Friday morning. 4-12″ of total accumulation is likely at the ski areas. Gusty northwest winds 25-80mph.

A small chunk of that heavy mountain snow hits Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins overnight into Thursday morning including the AM Rush Hour. Snow tapers-off Thursday afternoon. 1″ of accumulation is possible. 2-3″ of accumulation is possible in the Foothills. Gusty wind up to 35mph.

High temps today around 42 and in the 20s and 30s on Thursday.

Drier on Friday.

Sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs 45-50.

Another chance of accumulating snow on Monday for the AM Rush Hour.

