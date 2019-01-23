2 transported to hospital after scaffolding rescue at Four Seasons building in Denver

Posted 11:52 am, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:35PM, January 23, 2019

DENVER — Two men were transported to the hospital after escaping a scaffolding at the Four Seasons building in downtown Denver on Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire department told FOX31 that the men had minor injuries after escapping the scaffolding on the 24th floor of the building. They rescued through a broken window.

Police are blocking traffic along Arapahoe between 14th and 15th streets.

This is a developing story. FOX31 has a crew on the way and we will update with the latest. 

