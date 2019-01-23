RTD will launch a driverless shuttle next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Soon you will be able to go from riding RTD's A Line to a driverless shuttle.

The new, futuristic-looking vehicle will open to the public on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and will run around the 61st and Pena Station and drive around the massive Panasonic building.

The vehicle is 100 percent electric and has room for 12 passengers and will feature an automatic wheelchair ramp, a passenger information system and will have a customer ambassador on board.

"The 61AV project is a partnership between various stakeholders that introduces an autonomous vehicle demonstration on a public roadway in a small defined geographic area," RTD said on its website.

The rides will be free during the trial period. The vehicle will run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.