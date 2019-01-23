Morning snow could impact your Thursday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will increase in coverage in Colorado's mountains this evening where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 11 a.m. Thursday morning. These areas will see 4 to 8 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 60mph making travel challenging at times.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower on the Front Range and plains tonight with most of the snowfall beginning after midnight.

Snow will increase in intensity during the Thursday morning commute and will taper off and come to an end by the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 20s in Denver tomorrow.

Snow totals will not be significant with this storm. Metro Denver will see around or below one inch with up to two inches possible along the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. However, it will be enough to make roads slick during the Thursday morning drive so take it slower than usual.

Drier weather moves in Friday and stays for the weekend. High temperatures will reach the 50s on Sunday.

Another storm system moves in on Monday dropping temperatures back into the 30s. Accumulating snow is possible with this storm and the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on totals as it gets closer.

