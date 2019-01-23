× Menus for 15th annual Denver Restaurant Week released

DENVER — The menus for the 15th annual Denver Restaurant Week were released on Wednesday morning.

The yearly tradition that offers people specially priced menus from more than 215 restaurants across the metro area will take place from Feb. 22 to March 3.

The restaurants offer multi-course dinners at three price points – $25, $35 or $45.

“15 years ago, we created Denver Restaurant Week to combat the misperception that Denver’s fine dining scene left a lot to be desired,” said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver. “Now, our dining scene really speaks for itself and Denver Restaurant Week has become a celebration of our award-winning, nationally recognized culinary community.”

You can view all the participating restaurants and the menus at DenverRestaurantWeek.com.

Reservations are recommended. Officials recommend to be flexible and try earlier or later bookings or reserve a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.