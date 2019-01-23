× Memorial service for bull rider killed at National Western Stock Show to be held Wednesday

BOONVILLE, Mo. — The memorial service for bull rider Mason Lowe, who was killed at the National Western Stock Show last week, will be held on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old was competing in the PBR Chute Out on Jan. 15 and was thrown from the bull and the animal came down on his chest. It’s believed to be the first bull-riding death in the 119-year history of the stock show.

The memorial service for Lowe will be held at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville, Missouri beginning at 11 a.m. central time on Wednesday. The service will be livestreamed on PBR.com/MasonLowe and YouTube.com/PBR.

Lowe was from Exeter, Missouri and was ranked 18th in the world by PBR. He had been a professional rider for seven years.

A fundraiser was established by the National Western Stock Show and PBR to help his family.