× Man killed in Five Points shooting identified

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who died following a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood early Monday. The office said Deandre Abrams died from a gunshot wound. He had just turned 32 years old Sunday.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Glenarm Place. Abrams was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the Denver Police Department.

No suspect information has been released.