Longmont flag football team to play in national championship at Pro Bowl

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A youth flag football team will represent the Denver Broncos at this weekend's Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The We Sport U Broncos from Longmont will play in the NFL's Flag Football National Championship that gives the team of 13 and 14 year olds the chance to play in front of 60,000 fans at Camping World Stadium before the Pro Bowl kicks off.

The NFL will pay for room accommodations and tickets to the game making for an experience of a lifetime for the local student athletes.

"It's really cool," said 13-year-old Aidan Helme. "I've been a Broncos fan my whole life and it's really cool to be able to represent them."

"I've been blessed to be a Broncos fan," said We Sport U Broncos coach Tim Test. "To be even a tiny part of that and to wear their logo and name and represent them means the world."

The team itself is represented by students in the St. Vrain Valley School District, but many of them go to different schools within the district.

As for the real Broncos, they will be represented in the Pro Bowl as well.

Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay, Chris Harris Jr. and Casey Kreiter were all named to the Pro Bowl. Lindsay will serve as a social media corespondent for the NFL after he suffered a wrist injury in a loss to the Raiders.