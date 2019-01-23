How to donate items that make a difference

DENVER — The hit Netflix show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” has people getting rid of the clutter, and many are making donations to local charities.

“Those shows are awesome because they’re highlighting how great it is to donate,” Maggie Scivicque of ARC Thrift Stores tells FOX31.

Those looking for a great deal can find all sorts of hidden treasures, from clothing for the entire family to furniture, books, kitchen appliances and anything that’s safe and has been gently used.

The profits at ARC go toward helping hundreds of people coping with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are so grateful for all the donations we get from Colorado,” Scivicque says.

It is important to ensure to donate the right items to in order to truly help those in need. Charities and community organizations will usually post a list of accepted goods on their websites.

You can check out the ARC’s list here.

Goodwill’s list is posted here.

Hazardous materials, mattresses and television sets are three items that are not accepted due to the cost involved in recycling them. These items are not resold, so processing them can actually cost an organization money. Children’s furniture like cribs and car seats are not accepted either due to frequent safety recalls. If you have a mattress or television set, you can contact a recycling company.

Here are resources that can help:

City of Denver’s recycling information and locations.

City of Denver’s information on electronics recycling.