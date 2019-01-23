State’s Department of Labor could prevent DPS teacher strike

DENVER — Leaders with Denver Public Schools have requested intervention by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment due to the planned teacher strike.

On Wednesday, DPS announced that it is asking the Department of Labor to “take jurisdiction of the employment dispute” between the school district and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, the union representing DPS teachers. DPS asked the intervention take place prior to Jan. 28, when the strike is scheduled to begin.

In a press release issued Wednesday, DPS officials said they believe a teacher strike in the state’s largest school district would “affect the public interest.” DPS said its concerns include the loss of instructional time from teachers on strike, disruption of students’ ability to receive food and medical care, and the creation of a financial burden on students’ families.

Moreover, DPS stated that a strike would affect the public interest because it would “deeply affect the culture of our schools long after the strike is over, including affecting the ability of the school district to hire teachers.”

Finally, DPS said it continues to ask the DCTA to come back to the bargaining table to resume negotiations.

According to the Department of Labor, the union has 10 days to respond to the school district’s request for intervention. If the DCTA rejects the Department of Labor’s intervention, the department will then issue a response within 14 days on the decision to intervene.

The Department of Labor said that if the response and deliberation process regarding intervention lasts past Jan. 27, the strike would be delayed until the process is complete.

If the Department of Labor does intervene, it could prevent a strike for a maximum of 180 days.