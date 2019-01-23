× Denver architecture firm competing to design new terminal at Chicago O’Hare airport

DENVER — Denver-based company Fentress Architects is among five firms competing to design a brand-new terminal at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Fentress is known for a number of landmarks in Denver, including Denver International Airport, Broncos Stadium at Mile High and 1999 Broadway. The latter is a high-rise office building that wraps around a Catholic church.

The new portion of O’Hare is dubbed the “global terminal and concourse.” It is estimated to cost $8.5 billion.

Fentress is competing against a number of internationally renowned architecture firms, including those of Santiago Calatrava, Norman Foster and Skidmore, Owings and Merrill.

Until Wednesday night, O’Hare is hosting an online poll where people can submit their feedback and vote for their favorite design.