Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Several reports of coyotes with mange in metro Denver

DENVER — The northeast regional office for Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it has received several reports of coyotes with mange throughout the Denver metro area.

Mange is caused by mites, which are small skin parasites. It is contagious and can easily be passed from a wild animal to a pet.

CPW advised people who see an injured or sick coyote to not approach or attempt to capture the animal. The agency also advised keeping pets away from coyotes. Finally, homeowners should discourage coyotes and foxes from hanging around their house by scaring them away when seen.

A Centennial woman recently reported what she believed to be a coyote with mange wandering around her neighborhood.