× Actress Alyssa Milano criticized for calling Trump MAGA hats ‘the new white hood’

LOS ANGELES — Actress Alyssa Milano is being criticized after she compared the red “Make America Great Again” hats worn by supporters of President Donald Trump to the white hoods worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood,” Milano tweeted on Sunday. “Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp.”

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

The 46-year-old tweeted it following the viral encounter between a group of mostly white Catholic high school students and a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Friday.

However, later videos revealed new details of the incident showing another group verbally attacking the students.

Several people are demanding that Milano apologize for the tweet that has over 80,000 likes with one writing “apologize and back down” and another adding “”Way to blow something completely out of proportion in order to continue your irrational hatred of all things Trump.”

However, Milano said that she will write an “op-ed” in the coming days.

She followed up on Monday by saying “Let’s not forget-this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman’s right to her own body and reproductive healthcare. It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start.”