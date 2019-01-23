× $200,000 raised for family of bull rider killed at Stock Show event

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show and Professional Bull Riders announced Wednesday evening that more than $200,000 has been raised for the family of Mason Lowe. The 25-year-old professional bull rider died of blunt-force injuries after he was stomped to death by a bull at the stock show on Jan. 15.

Shortly after Lowe’s death, PBR and the stock show established a fundraising effort for his family.

“The outpour of support from so many people has been tremendous, and we hope this will provide some small amount of comfort for the Lowe family during this difficult time and the days ahead,” said Paul Andrews, the president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show, through a press release.

“The generosity of so many is a comfort to the Lowe family in a time of extraordinary grief,” said PBR CEO Sean Gleason. “Mason’s wife Abbey asked me to relay her sincerest gratitude to everyone who has extended thoughts, prayers and donations.”

Funeral services were held Wednesday morning in Boonville, Missouri, according to the statement.

Donations are still being accepted online.

Those wanting to donate by mail can send checks made payable to “National Western Stock Show” with “Mason Lowe” in the memo to: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80216.