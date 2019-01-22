× Woman shot by police in Swedish Medical Center parking garage tried to run over officers, police say

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –The woman shot by Englewood police in a parking garage at Swedish Medical Center last Wednesday is facing an attempted murder charge after investigators say she tried to run over police officers, police said on Tuesday.

Chayley Tolin, 26, was shot by police after officers responded to a report of an occupied stolen vehicle in the south parking garage at 600 E. Hampden Ave. about 7:45 a.m.

Police said that when they arrived they found the vehicle occupied by two people, including Tolin.

Tolin attempted to flee the area when officers arrived and that she “attempted to drive over officers on scene,” authorities said in a news release on Tuesday.

Englewood police shot her and Tolin was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She was released several days later and booked into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of first-degree murder of a peace officer, according to the Englewood Police Department.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Police also arrested 35-year-old James Helms on an outstanding warrant that was unrelated to the shooting. Police said that Helms was a passenger in the vehicle and is not facing any additional charges related to this incident.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard anytime there is an officer-involved shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.