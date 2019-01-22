Truck drivers worried about potential dangerous intersection they’re forced to cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, CO - Truck drivers are worried about a potential dangerous situation along RTD's A-Line to the airport.

Colorado Public Radio first reported on this story saying drivers felt like the intersection was an accident in the making.

Trucks crossing at such a high grade over train tracks at Chambers and Smith in Aurora isn't a good thing according to Gregory Fulton of Colorado's Motor Carrier Association.

“I think the biggest concern is if there happened to be at some point a collision between one of these hazardous material trucks and the commuter rail line, if you had that you could either have a significant fire, or explosion," Gregory Fulton with Colorado's Motor Carrier Association said.

For years 600-1,000 trucks have used the intersection every single day as a direct route to I-70, they always thought it was the safest way to go. That's until the A-line starting running through there. Now the tracks present an issue, Fulton said.

The problem is, Chambers and Smith is the approved route. While other roads lead to I-70, drivers are only allowed to use approved streets.

Fulton said, “If we’re using those routes, is being off route and be sited by enforcement, or if there was an accident we could have substantial exposure in terms of litigation, being sued by folks for not being on route.”

Fulton says he's working to get this all resolved. He's fighting to get an alternate route approved so drivers don't continue to cross the tracks putting themselves, riders, and other drivers at risk.

The Problem Solvers asked Fulton why they didn't bring up these concerns to RTD before work on the A-line began. He said they didn't know about the A-line until testing was already in progress.