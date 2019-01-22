× Oscars 2019: See who’s nominated

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday morning.

Without a clear frontrunner for best picture among popular favorites like “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther,” or a host as of yet, this year’s Oscar ceremony is shaping up to be particularly unpredictable.

Observers have been interested in a potential best actress race between Glenn Close for her role in “The Wife” and Lady Gaga for her performance in “A Star Is Born.”

Close took the trophy in that category at the Golden Globes and the pair tied for best actress at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani will announce the nominations, beginning at 8:20 a.m. EST via live stream.

Check back here for updates.

BEST PICTURE

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlackKKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

ORIGINAL SONG

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

DIRECTOR

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

COSTUME DESIGN

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

SOUND EDITING

SOUND MIXING

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

ORIGINAL SCORE

VISUAL EFFECTS

FILM EDITING

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING