Naming right of Milwaukee’s Miller Park to be sold to American Family Insurance

MILWAUKEE — The name on the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium will no longer be Miller Park after 2020, MillerCoors said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The naming rights of the stadium that is home to the Colorado Rockies “beer rivals” will instead be sold to American Family Insurance beginning with the 2021 season.

It is unknown what the stadium will be called.

“Friends: Here’s our statement on the situation in Milwaukee. We still love you all. Twenty years ago our company stepped forward to help keep the Brewers in Brew City USA, a move that built on our longstanding relationship with the team and our commitment to Wisconsin — whether that’s at Packers and Bucks games, at Summerfest and the State Fair or in backyards and beer bars. Late last year another Wisconsin company, American Family Insurance, proactively pitched the Brewers an incredibly rich offer for the future naming rights to Miller Park, and we’re proud to welcome American Family to the family we’ve been part of for generations. While the name on the stadium will change after the 2020 season, we fully expect Brewers fans inside and outside the stadium will continue t o celebrate every home run and every strike out with one of our beloved brands.”

The Rockies and Brewers have a recent rivalry because of the playoffs and the names of the two stadiums.

The Rockies play at Coors Field and the Brewers play at Miller Park. Colorado has a 31-44 overall record against the Brewers while playing in Milwaukee.