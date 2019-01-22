× Man arrested in connection with Broomfield death investigation

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 33-year-old man is in custody on pending 1st degree murder charges in connection with a death investigation in Broomfield.

The investigation was underway in a Broomfield neighborhood after a body was discovered on Friday morning, police said.

Nicholas Licata was placed under arrest and police said there is no threat to the public.

A Broomfield Police Department sergeant said officers responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Agate Way, near Main Street and West 120th Avenue on Friday morning.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

