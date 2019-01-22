× Live Blog: Snow, wind makes for slick morning drive

DENVER — A blast of snow, wind and cold is hitting the Denver metro area and creating blizzard conditions on the eastern plains on Tuesday.

The Pinpoint Weather team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day which is bringing wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour and 1-4 inches of snow.

Below we will bring you the latest on road conditions, school closings and weather updates to get you through your morning commute.

PHOTO GALLERY: Share your photos and we could use them on FOX31 and Channel 2

We’ll also have the latest on the FOX31 Morning News and Channel 2 Daybreak until 9 a.m.