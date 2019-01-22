× Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper heads to Iowa this weekend

DENVER — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will head to Iowa for two events this weekend, according to a spokesman.

Hickenlooper, who is seriously considering a run for president, will headline a house party on Sunday and then head to a brewery.

Hickenlooper was a brewer before running for elected office.

The former governor left office earlier this month giving way to fellow democrat Jared Polis. Hickenlooper was term limited.

In a previous interview with FOX31, Hickenlooper hinted that a decision on if he will run for president would be made in the next couple of weeks.