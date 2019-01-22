Drying out, warming up with another chance of snow by Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning's snowstorm is on its way out. Some areas saw much bigger impacts from this storm than others. The Palmer Divide and eastern plains along the I-70 corridor saw the worst of the storm with blizzard conditions causing big travel impacts this morning. Places south and southwest of Denver saw some of the highest totals:

Here's some snowfall totals from this morning's storm #cowx pic.twitter.com/WYQFxLfLfs — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) January 22, 2019

The snowfall came to an end this afternoon with dry conditions moving in overnight. Wednesday's high temperatures will heat up to 42 degrees. Most of Wednesday will be dry on the Front Range but an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out in the evening as our next storm system moves across the mountains.

Snowfall will arrive on the Front Range and plains early Thursday morning. This will be a quick hitting storm and will clear out midday Thursday. Totals will be 0-2 inches for the lower elevations with 6-10 inches in the northern mountains. The southern mountains will see closer to 2-6 inches.

Drier and warmer weather moves in Friday and through the weekend. Highs will climb to the 50s on Sunday.

Another snowstorm will move in on Monday. Our third chance to see snow in Denver this week.

