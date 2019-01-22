× Dream of driving the Wienermobile? Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers

MADISON, Wis. — If you’re looking for a job that gives you a company car like no other, this may be your chance.

The iconic “Wienermobile” fleet is in need of new drivers.

Oscar Mayer is taking applications for “hotdoggers” to be on the teams that travel the country making appearances. The jobs are open to recent college graduates.

The deadline to apply is January 31 for a one year position beginning in June.

The first Wienermobile hit the road in 1936 and has been part of the company’s advertising ever since.

There are as many as six of the 27-foot long vehicles on the road at any time across the U.S.