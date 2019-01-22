Colorado Representative not backing down from controversial MLK comments

DENVER — Colorado State Representative Lori Saine (R-Firestone) is not backing down from controversial remarks made on the floor of the Colorado House last Friday.

Saine’s remarks were during a tribute to Martin Luther King.

“We have come a long way on that arc since the Reconstruction, since whites and blacks alike were in nearly equal numbers lynched for the crime of being Republican,” Saine said.

The comments have since sparked some outrage on social media.

FULL VIDEO: Colorado State Representative @lorisaine honors MLK by saying how whites and blacks alike were lynched in "nearly equal" numbers following Reconstruction "for the crime of being republican." #coleg #copolitics #kdvr #mlk pic.twitter.com/8Xo5EWa81r — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 21, 2019

On Wednesday, Saine in a statement did not back down from her remarks.

“The story here is that one of my colleagues in the Black Caucus denied Rep. Buck the opportunity to introduce a resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rep. Buck was denied sponsorship solely because of the color of her skin.

My statement on the floor of the Colorado House recognized that black and white people were maimed, tortured, and lynched in alarming numbers defending the freedoms won in the Civil War, especially during the reconstruction era. These rights were not fully realized for African Americans until Americans of all races stood together again in non-violent protest against the evils of Jim Crow.

The Tuskegee Institute’s Monroe Work Compilation offers extensive data on lynchings and has the most comprehensive list of these crimes and punishments (or lack thereof).”

Saine then proceeded to include multiple links attempting to back up her figures.

According to FOX31 analysis of the documents, one of the links provided show African Americans lynched 3,446 times compared to 1,297 whites in the period 1882-1968.

There is no author of that document and the figure does not explain whether they were lynched for “being Republicans.”

Represenative Saine should be ashamed of herself for politicizing a bipartisan resolution regarding MLK’s legacy by her ludicrous claims of victimhood because of her political party affiliation — Representative Bri Buentello (@Bri4CO) January 18, 2019