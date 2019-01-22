Colorado native Roy Halladay elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

DENVER — Roy Halladay, a Colorado native and Arvada West High School graduate, has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Halladay was a pitcher in the major leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1998–2009 and Philadelphia Phillies from 2010–2013.

He died in November 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay was an eight-time All-star and two-time Cy Young Award winner. He pitched the 20th perfect game in MLB history in May 2010.

Halladay will be the second Coloradan in the Hall of Fame, joining Richard “Goose” Gossage.