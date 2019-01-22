× Charter school employee arrested on charge of sex assault on a child

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An employee at a Westminster charter school was arrested on a charge of Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a Position of Trust on Tuesday, according to police.

A statement released to the media said police were notified by the school of the possible sex assault on a child Tuesday and began an investigation immediately.

Police said a crime occurred on Jan. 19 in Thornton; Mary Victoria Segura, 20, is suspected to have had a sexual encounter with a student who attended Pinnacle Charter School in Westminster.

The assault did not happen during school hours, police said.

It’s unclear what Segura’s role is at the school.

Due to the fact this is a sexual assault investigation, no further information will be released on the victim.