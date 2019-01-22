Boulder stabbing sparked by unsatisfactory pants exchange; suspect in custody

A man has been arrested in a stabbing incident that police say was started by unsatisfactory pants.

Boulder police have arrested Jarred Womack, 37, in connection with the stabbing that occurred near Arapahoe Avenue and 28th Street, just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A statement released by the City of Boulder said police believe that Womack stabbed the adult male victim in the back after agreeing to exchange pants with the victim and then not liking the pants that he received.

Womack then went to the Eddie Bauer store on 29th Street, where he attempted to steal a pair of pants.

The victim was transported to Boulder Community Health with life threatening injuries.

Womack is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail for First Degree Assault, Robbery and Theft.