Blizzard winds topple tiny home in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. -- Blizzard force winds on Tuesday didn't just create big problems on several Colorado roads.

It also blew over one family's home. It happened near Cripple Creek.

Chelsea Mcdowell lives in the town. She doesn't know the family who lived in the "tiny home," but immediately offered on social media to help them clean up from the disaster.

"The inside of their house has to be quite the mess," the professional cleaner said.

Cripple Creek Fire Chief Dean O'Nale says a woman was inside the home with two cats when it toppled over. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries, but was released.

"She was laying on the bed when it happened and the mattress rolled over on top of her and it protected her a little bit," O'Nale said.

The home ended up about 200 feet away. The cats were not injured, however photos from the fire department show debris surrounding the tipped over home.

"I just felt sad for them. I can only imagine if you're there by yourself with your animals and this happened. I can't imagine," said Mcdowell.

O'Nale says it appears the tiny home was anchored down, but it's unclear if it was done properly.