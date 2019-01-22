Snow, wind makes for blizzard conditions south and east of Denver: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The north wind is gusting to 50mph at times pushing the snow from north to south. It's a blizzard across the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains until 11 a.m. 1-4 inches of additional snow.

We may see an additional inch of snow accumulation in Denver. Most of the snow is being blown out of Denver to the south so overall accumulations will be lighter than previously forecast.

The snow decreases towards Lunch with sunshine by afternoon. North wind stays strong all day. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

The Mountains also see decreasing snow today. Then snow showers and wind return on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a NW Flow pattern.

We have small chances of snow across the Front Range on Thursday and Friday with gusty wind. Light accumulations possible.

Saturday and Sunday look dry and partly cloudy across the Front Range. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

Another chance of snow arrives on Monday.

