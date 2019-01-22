× Arizona lawmaker wants to charge people to access porn sites to fund border wall

PHOENIX — A bill proposed in the Arizona State Legislature would require all digital devices to block porn websites.

KSAZ reports that House Bill 2444, which was proposed by Republican State Rep. Gail Griffin, would block “obscene material” and anyone wanting to deactivate the material would have to make a request, present ID to prove they are 18 or older and pay a deactivation fee of at least $20.

According to the KSAZ, the fees would go to a “fund that will finance a number of initiatives via grants, including the building of a border wall between Mexico and Arizona, or fund border security.”

The bill would also provide grants to programs that prevent and protect victims of domestic trafficking.

The bill has a long way to go before it becomes law.

It requires a two-thirds majority of the State House and State Senate and Griffin is the only prime sponsor of the bill.