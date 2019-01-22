Arizona lawmaker wants to charge people to access porn sites to fund border wall

CAMPO, CA - OCTOBER 08: Dusk falls over a section of the US-Mexico border fence which activists opposing illegal immigration hope will be turned into a fully-lit double-fenced barrier between the US (foreground) and Mexico October 8, 2006 near Campo, California. US Fish and Wildlife Service wardens and environmentalists warn that a proposed plan by US lawmakers to construct 700 miles of double fencing along the 2,000-mile US-Mexico border, in an attempt to wall-out illegal immigrants, would also harm rare wildlife. Wildlife experts say cactus-pollinating insects would fly around fence lights, birds that migrate by starlight in the desert wilderness would be confused, and large mammals such as jaguars, Mexican wolves, Sonoran pronghorn antelope, and desert bighorn sheep would be blocked from migrating across the international border, from California to Texas. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — A bill proposed in the Arizona State Legislature would require all digital devices to block porn websites.
KSAZ reports that House Bill 2444, which was proposed by Republican State Rep. Gail Griffin, would block “obscene material” and anyone wanting to deactivate the material would have to make a request, present ID to prove they are 18 or older and pay a deactivation fee of at least $20.
According to the KSAZ, the fees would go to a “fund that will finance a number of initiatives via grants, including the building of a border wall between Mexico and Arizona, or fund border security.”
The bill would also provide grants to programs that prevent and protect victims of domestic trafficking.
The bill has a long way to go before it becomes law.
It requires a two-thirds majority of the State House and State Senate and Griffin is the only prime sponsor of the bill.
