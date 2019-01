DENVER — Three suspects were taken into custody after Denver police officers chased then stopped a vehicle believed to involved in a shooting in Lakewood.

There is a large police presence at West 5th Avenue and Stuart Street and the intersection is closed. Police first tweeted about the crash at 4:15 p.m.

No details about the suspects or shooting were released.

ALERT: There‚Äôs a large police presence in the area of W. 5th Ave/Stuart St after officers pursued and stopped a suspect vehicle related to a shots fired incident that occurred in a neighboring city. 3 suspects were taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Fcc6zYDbBd — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 22, 2019

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to follow this story and post updates as we learn more.