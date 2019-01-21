Vail resident identified as second victim killed in New Mexico avalanche

The second victim who died in an avalanche at a New Mexico ski resort was identified as Vail resident Corey Borg.

Borg’s grandparents posted an announcement of their grandson’s death, saying:

“Our grandson Core Borg loved the mountains, no matter what season. The mountain took his life unexpectedly with an avalanche while skiing in New Mexico. I am so proud of this young man and the impact that he has left on so many lives. You will be missed here on earth but we will all see you later in our journey. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Borg’s name.

The first victim killed in the same incident was identified as 26-year-old Massachusetts native Matthew Zonghetti.

Zonghetti’s family said he was on an annual ski trip with his father. Zonghetti’s father wasn’t injured.

Relatives say Zonghetti had recently moved to Denver for a new job.

Sue Zonghetti, told WCVB-TV in Boston that she could not believe what happened, and her son is going to be missed by many.

His sister, Kathryn, told KOAT-TV in Albuquerque that he was an expert skier and the best brother anyone could ask for.