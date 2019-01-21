University of Colorado monitors shutdown effects on campus

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado officials are monitoring the effects of the partial government shutdown on the university where the majority of research funding comes from the federal government.

The Daily Camera reports the university received about $369 million, or 72 percent, of its research funding from the federal government last year.

Terri Fiez, the university’s vice chancellor for research and innovation, says graduate students working in joint programs with federal labs are among those affected, as well as researchers funded through federal grants.

Fiez says officials will do everything in their power to address shortfalls, but the university doesn’t have a lot of discretionary money to work with.