Snow storm: 3 things to know before you wake up Tuesday

DENVER — A January storm bringing snow and strong winds to parts of Colorado arrives Monday night. However, you’ll see a big impact on the morning commute.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for both Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to watch FOX31 and Channel 2 for live reports and forecast updates tonight and starting at 4:30 a.m.

More: Check the complete Pinpoint Weather forecast

Here are a few things to expect as the storm arrives.

Snow continues through morning

Once the snow begins, it will continue through when you wake up, before ending from north to south by late morning.

The deepest snow will be south of Denver and out on the eastern plains, however measuring it will be a challenge with wind-driven drifts.

Here are the snow totals in the forecast:

Strong wind = poor visibility

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the areas in orange on the map below from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Wind will reach 50-60 mph causing drifting snow and poor visibility. This will be a issue for the morning commute.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the areas in purple.

It will feel much colder

Wind chills will drop to the single-digits Tuesday morning, meaning it will feel 60 degrees colder than Monday’s mild temperatures.

You’ll need to bundle up before heading outside, and make sure your kids are warm, too.

There is the potential for school closings on Tuesday.