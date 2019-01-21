Snow, ice causes big backup near Eisenhower tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Motorists, and a lot of them, heading back to Denver from a long three day weekend were bottle necked on I-70 at the Eisenhower and Johnson tunnels.

As long as most folks can remember, returning from the high country to the Mile High City on a Sunday or a holiday Monday is something less to be desired. Throw a snowstorm in the mix, and well, you’re really having a good time.

Earlier in the day, in Dillon and Silverthorne, seasoned travelers were already trying to stay ahead of the impending tsunami snarl.

“We know it started in Salt Lake so we’re probably going to pass through it but I guess we are just hoping for the best,” said one. “We got the gear for it so why not do it, right? It’s an adventure, we are in no hurry, we’ll take our time and we’ll deal with it,” he continues, “and the best part is once we hit our destination we are going to go snowboarding tomorrow so we know it’s going to be great!”