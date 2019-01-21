Ski who died after hitting tree at Granby Ski Ranch identified

GRANBY, Colo. — The skier who died after reportedly hitting a tree Saturday evening at Ski Granby Ranch has been identified as Jahangir Abdul, a 46-year-old man from Tennessee.

According to the Granby Police Department, around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Grand County Dispatch reported that Ski Granby Ranch ski patrol crews were attending to an unresponsive adult male skier.

Paramedics, police and sheriff’s deputies responded to assist, according to a statement released Sunday afternoon by GPD.

The man was taken to Middle Park Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to its website, Ski Granby Ranch was hosting night skiing Saturday evening.