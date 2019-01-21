Residents of historic black Cole neighborhood speak of race relations in lead up to MLK holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As the country pauses to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., many attended an interfaith service in his honor Sunday evening.

Lawmakers, pastors, and the community were at the the Friendship Baptist Church on Fairfax this evening, many of them talking about how far we've come and how far there still is to go when it comes to race relations.

FOX31's Vicente Arenas spoke with people who credit Dr. King with bringing monumental change to the country. But they also tell us there is still much work to be done when it comes to his dream.

"It's a good thing - being able to remember a great man - that I believe did a lot for us - in change - but it there a lot of change that needs to come? Yes," said Don Fulbright, who cuts hair at Wright's Barber Shop.

Fulbright has seen the historic black Cole neighborhood face challenges when it comes to economic inequality, unaffordable housing and too few job opportunities.

Those concerns echoed at the Friendship Baptist church of Jesus Christ.

Ministers stressed the importance of continuing to help united a country divided by racial tensions and bitter politics.

The Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance held it`s the Service on the eve of the largest MLK Day Marades in the country.-

"It's Colorado not just Denver. We have people who come to the Marade from all four corners of the state," said Vern L. Howard, Chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission

Back in the Cole neighborhood, there is hope that the march in honor of Dr. King will help improve the lives of those who live here.