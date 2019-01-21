One killed in Five Points shooting; suspect being sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was killed in a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Glenarm Place.

Police have not released much information but said the shooting is a homicide investigation.

The victim, a male whose name and age weren't released, was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Glenarm was closed from Park Avenue West to 24th 24th Street for the investigation. No suspect information was released.