One killed in avalanche outside of Aspen

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in an avalanche outside of Aspen on Monday morning, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The avalanche happened in the area of the Markley Hut south of Aspen.

One person was caught in the slide and has died, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and Mountain Rescue Aspen are working on a plan to go to the slide to recover the body.

The name, age, gender and hometown of the person who died were not released.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued a special avalanche advisory that lasts until 8 p.m. Monday.

It said conditions were expected to be moderate below treeline and considerable near and above treeline.

“Avalanche conditions are dangerous,” the center said in a report on Sunday. “Backcountry travelers can easily trigger very large and deadly avalanches. Avalanches may break across terrain features and run long distances.”

